2013 Mazda MAZDA3

$11,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 9 , 9 6 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10039887

10039887 Stock #: 732404

732404 VIN: JM1BL1L72D1732404

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 732404

Mileage 139,965 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Pwr rack & pinion steering Front/rear stabilizer bars Front independent strut suspension w/coil springs Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs Dual sport exhaust garnish 2.0L DOHC 16-valve SKYACTIV-G I4 engine Front ventilated/rear solid pwr disc brakes Interior Map Lights Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Day/night rearview mirror Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system Rear heater ducts Moulded cloth door trim Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders (2) coat hooks Ignition key illumination Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders Driver foot rest Leather-wrapped shift knob (2) 12V pwr outlets Illuminated glove compartment Centre console w/lid Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel Dual front cupholders (3) passenger assist handles passenger side seatback pocket Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors Silver finish on inner door handle 60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: lock function Custom fitted front/rear floor mats Exterior temperature gauge Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature & driver side illuminated switch Rear door bottle holders Trunk/cargo light Anti-theft alarm Silver IP decoration panel Leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel Front heated bucket seats w/active headrests Multi-information display (MID) system Safety Air Bags Child safety rear door locks Front side-impact air bags Integrated child seat anchor brackets Side-impact door beams Height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners All seating position 3-point seat belts Front/rear side curtain air bags Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake-force distribution Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor Exterior Halogen Headlamps Body-colour door handles Temporary spare tire side sill extensions P205/55R16 all-season tires Body-colour heated pwr mirrors Automatic on/off headlamps Rear body-colour sport roof spoiler Black grille w/black grille bar Powertrain check engine Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/AudioProfile Additional Features 16 ALLOY WHEELS low washer fluid door ajar average speed force limiters low fuel level Warning lights -inc: oil pressure Trip computer -inc: fuel economy/range distance data

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.