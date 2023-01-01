Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

139,965 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Motors

416-873-9656

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport GS-SKY

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport GS-SKY

Location

Capital Motors

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

416-873-9656

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,965KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10039887
  • Stock #: 732404
  • VIN: JM1BL1L72D1732404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 732404
  • Mileage 139,965 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 MAZDA 3 I*CERTIFIED*BRAND NEW BRAKES*POWER OPTIONS*LEATHER*SUNROOF*6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED***

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C,ALLOY WHEELS

~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED), 6 MONTHS WARRANTY ON POWERTRAIN *** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

***BRAND NEW BRAKES***

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online

OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front independent strut suspension w/coil springs
Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs
Dual sport exhaust garnish
2.0L DOHC 16-valve SKYACTIV-G I4 engine
Front ventilated/rear solid pwr disc brakes

Interior

Map Lights
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Day/night rearview mirror
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Rear heater ducts
Moulded cloth door trim
Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
(2) coat hooks
Ignition key illumination
Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
Driver foot rest
Leather-wrapped shift knob
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Illuminated glove compartment
Centre console w/lid
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual front cupholders
(3) passenger assist handles
passenger side seatback pocket
Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Silver finish on inner door handle
60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: lock function
Custom fitted front/rear floor mats
Exterior temperature gauge
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature & driver side illuminated switch
Rear door bottle holders
Trunk/cargo light
Anti-theft alarm
Silver IP decoration panel
Leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel
Front heated bucket seats w/active headrests
Multi-information display (MID) system

Safety

Air Bags
Child safety rear door locks
Front side-impact air bags
Integrated child seat anchor brackets
Side-impact door beams
Height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners
All seating position 3-point seat belts
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake-force distribution
Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor

Exterior

Halogen Headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Temporary spare tire
side sill extensions
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
Automatic on/off headlamps
Rear body-colour sport roof spoiler
Black grille w/black grille bar

Powertrain

check engine

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/AudioProfile

Additional Features

16 ALLOY WHEELS
low washer fluid
door ajar
average speed
force limiters
low fuel level
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure
Trip computer -inc: fuel economy/range
distance data

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Email Capital Motors

Capital Motors

Capital Motors

Primary

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

