$5,499+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GX
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GX
Location
M&L Autos
2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
905-439-7689
Advertised Unfit
$5,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,319 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the sleek and stylish 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX, now available at M&L Autos! This black beauty is a true head-turner with its sleek sedan body and captivating black interior. With 178,319km on the odometer, this reliable Mazda is ready to take you wherever you need to go.
Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like power windows, power locks, and power mirrors, making every drive a breeze. Stay safe on the road with the added peace of mind of anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, including side airbags. Cruise to your favorite tunes with the integrated CD player, and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry.
This Mazda MAZDA3 comes equipped with a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, delivering a dynamic and enjoyable driving experience. Contact M&L Autos today to schedule a test drive and see for yourself why this Mazda is a perfect choice for your next vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&L Autos
Email M&L Autos
M&L Autos
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-439-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-439-7689