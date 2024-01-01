Menu
<p>Get ready to experience the sleek and stylish 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX, now available at M&L Autos! This black beauty is a true head-turner with its sleek sedan body and captivating black interior. With 178,319km on the odometer, this reliable Mazda is ready to take you wherever you need to go.</p><p>Enjoy the comfort and convenience of features like power windows, power locks, and power mirrors, making every drive a breeze. Stay safe on the road with the added peace of mind of anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, including side airbags. Cruise to your favorite tunes with the integrated CD player, and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry.</p><p>This Mazda MAZDA3 comes equipped with a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, delivering a dynamic and enjoyable driving experience. Contact M&L Autos today to schedule a test drive and see for yourself why this Mazda is a perfect choice for your next vehicle!</p><p> </p>

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

178,319 KM

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX

12005290

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX

M&L Autos

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

905-439-7689

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,319KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BL1UFXD1733841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,319 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2013 Mazda MAZDA3