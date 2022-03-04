Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

198,000 KM

Details Features

$7,985

+ tax & licensing
$7,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

AUTOMATIC,CERTIFIED,A/C,BLUETOOTH,ALLOYS

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

AUTOMATIC,CERTIFIED,A/C,BLUETOOTH,ALLOYS

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,985

+ taxes & licensing

198,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8508959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

