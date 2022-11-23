Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA5

150,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

GT | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | ONE OWNER

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9367123
  • Stock #: 2989
  • VIN: JM1CW2DL9D0156913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 MAZDA 5 GT AUTO 6 PASSENGERS FULLY LOADED

$11.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*

KM: 150.000

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*ONE OWNER*

*FULLY LOADED* 2.5L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, AUTO A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTO WIPER, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, USB/AUX/MP3 RADIO, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP SENSORS,  KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…

 

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

 

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

