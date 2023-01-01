Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA5

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2013 Mazda MAZDA5

2013 Mazda MAZDA5

GT| AUTO | 6 PASS | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS

2013 Mazda MAZDA5

GT| AUTO | 6 PASS | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9746503
  • Stock #: 3041
  • VIN: JM1CW2DL8D0160516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 MAZDA 5 GT AUTO 6 PASSENGERS FULLY LOADED

$10.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED*

KM: 174.000

 

*FULLY LOADED* 2.5L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, AUTO A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTO WIPER, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, USB/AUX/MP3 RADIO, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP SENSORS,  KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…

 

 VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

 

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

