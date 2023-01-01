$10,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-273-9739
2013 Mazda MAZDA5
GT| AUTO | 6 PASS | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
905-273-9739
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9746503
- Stock #: 3041
- VIN: JM1CW2DL8D0160516
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 MAZDA 5 GT AUTO 6 PASSENGERS FULLY LOADED
$10.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED*
KM: 174.000
*FULLY LOADED* 2.5L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, AUTO A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTO WIPER, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, USB/AUX/MP3 RADIO, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP SENSORS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Serena Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.