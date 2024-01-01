Menu
<p>The 2013 Mercedes C63 AMG Coupe with 122,000 kilometers for sale at $35,999 by Mississauga Auto Group is a high-performance luxury car offering impressive power and driving dynamics. Here’s a quick overview:</p><h3>Key Highlights:</h3><ul><li><strong>Model</strong>: 2013 Mercedes C63 AMG Coupe</li><li><strong>Mileage</strong>: 122,000 kilometers (~75,800 miles)</li><li><strong>Price</strong>: $35,999 CAD</li><li><strong>Seller</strong>: Mississauga Auto Group</li></ul><h3>Features and Performance:</h3><ul><li><strong>Engine</strong>: 6.2-liter V8 (451 horsepower), one of Mercedes most iconic AMG engines.</li><li><strong>Transmission</strong>: 7-speed automatic with paddle shifters.</li><li><strong>Performance</strong>: 0-100 km/h in approximately 4.3 seconds.</li><li><strong>Interior</strong>: Luxurious design with leather seats, advanced tech from 2013, and a sporty, driver-focused layout.</li></ul><h3>Things to Consider:</h3><ol><li><strong>Mileage</strong>: At 122,000 km, its important to assess the car’s maintenance history. The C63s engine is reliable, but upkeep is crucial, especially for high-performance models.</li><li><strong>Price</strong>: $35,999.00.</li><li><strong>Maintenance Costs</strong>: AMG models typically require higher maintenance due to the performance parts, so factor in costs for brakes, tires, and regular service.</li><li><strong>Pre-purchase Inspection</strong>: It’s wise to get an independent mechanic to perform a pre-purchase inspection to avoid any surprises.</li><li><strong>Vehicle History</strong>: Ensure you review the car’s history for any accidents or significant repairs.</li></ol><p>This C63 could be a fantastic performance car if it has been well-maintained. If youre seriously considering it, confirm all details with the dealer and conduct thorough due diligence.</p>

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

122,000 KM

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2dr Cpe C 63 AMG RWD

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2dr Cpe C 63 AMG RWD

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGJ7HB5DG031953

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 13MC53
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

