2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Location
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 13MC53
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Mercedes C63 AMG Coupe with 122,000 kilometers for sale at $35,999 by Mississauga Auto Group is a high-performance luxury car offering impressive power and driving dynamics. Here’s a quick overview:Key Highlights:
- Model: 2013 Mercedes C63 AMG Coupe
- Mileage: 122,000 kilometers (~75,800 miles)
- Price: $35,999 CAD
- Seller: Mississauga Auto Group
- Engine: 6.2-liter V8 (451 horsepower), one of Mercedes' most iconic AMG engines.
- Transmission: 7-speed automatic with paddle shifters.
- Performance: 0-100 km/h in approximately 4.3 seconds.
- Interior: Luxurious design with leather seats, advanced tech from 2013, and a sporty, driver-focused layout.
- Mileage: At 122,000 km, it's important to assess the car’s maintenance history. The C63's engine is reliable, but upkeep is crucial, especially for high-performance models.
- Price: $35,999.00.
- Maintenance Costs: AMG models typically require higher maintenance due to the performance parts, so factor in costs for brakes, tires, and regular service.
- Pre-purchase Inspection: It’s wise to get an independent mechanic to perform a pre-purchase inspection to avoid any surprises.
- Vehicle History: Ensure you review the car’s history for any accidents or significant repairs.
This C63 could be a fantastic performance car if it has been well-maintained. If you're seriously considering it, confirm all details with the dealer and conduct thorough due diligence.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
