Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Sport|BACKUPCAMERA||SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Sport|BACKUPCAMERA||SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CERTIFIED

Location

Peel Car Sales

2701 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A2

1-833-556-6700

  1. 4389462
  2. 4389462
  3. 4389462
  4. 4389462
  5. 4389462
  6. 4389462
  7. 4389462
  8. 4389462
  9. 4389462
  10. 4389462
  11. 4389462
  12. 4389462
  13. 4389462
  14. 4389462
  15. 4389462
  16. 4389462
  17. 4389462
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,610KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4389462
  • Stock #: M
  • VIN: WDDGF8AB7DA829410
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

FEATURES AND THEIR BENEFITS:

High value features:

AWD FOR BETTER ROAD GRIP!

ANDROID AUDIO & APPLE CARPLAY FOR MUSIC LOVERS!

BLUETOOTH FOR TALK AND DRIVE!

HEATED SEATS FOR WINTER NIGHTS!

SUNROOF FOR FRESH AIR!

LEATHER FOR STYLE!

NAVIGATION FOR EASY TRAVELING!

REVERSE CAMERA FOR SAFETY!

Safety features:

BLIND SPOT MONITOR FOR ASSISTED BLIND SPOT CHECKS!

LANE DEPARTURE WARNING FOR ASSISTANCE WHEN DRIVING!

PRAKING SENSORS FOR PARKING SAFELY!

Technology features:

DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL FOR COMFORTABLE TEMPERATURE!

KEYLESS ENTRY FOR SWIFT GO!

Other features:

REAR A/C FOR PASSENGER COMFORT!

METALLIC BLACK FOR LONGER SHINE!

FINANCE AT EASY BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS @ 5.9% O.A.C,$0 DOWN PMT UP TO 60 MONTHS. (OPEN LOAN) 

WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU! WE FINANCE! GOOD CREDIT! BAD CREDIT! APPLY ONLINE @ 

PEELCARSALES.COM! 


DOOR TO DOOR DELIVERY AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE!


OPEN SUNDAYS FROM 12 TO 5 PM!


Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60-month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If you qualify for 6 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan. Variable admin charges may apply.


STUDENT FINANCING AVAILABLE!


Peel Car Care Maintenance Protection Plan(PCMP)

Up to 2 years! 

Distance Of Up to 40000km!

Maintenance Intervals of 6months/8000km OR 5 Visits!

AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! MEMBER OF UCDA!

WE ARE FOUND AT:

2701 DERRY ROAD EAST, MISSISSAUGA, ON, L4T1A2 (MAJOR INTERSECTION AIRPORT AND DERRY ROAD) 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Apple Car Play
  • LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Android Audio
  • Self Parking / Park Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Peel Car Sales

2018 Ford Focus Tita...
 23,105 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Accord Sp...
 108,170 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX ...
 15,967 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Peel Car Sales

Peel Car Sales

2701 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-833-556-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833-556-6700

Send A Message