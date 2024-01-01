2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Menu
The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 69,626 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the epitome of automotive elegance when you slide into this 2013 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupe!



Finished in a radiant Diamond Silver Metallic exterior that complements its Silk Beige leather interior. The exterior gets an additional decorative flourish from stunningly styled 18-inch AMG wheels.



Under the hood, there's a smooth 3.5L V6 engine partnered with an efficient seven (7) speed automatic transmission known for its excellent usability across the board.



Delve inside the classy comfort of this refined cabin and appreciate ultimate driving pleasure on every surface your hands touch. This plush E350 comes packed with a panoramic sunroof, driver memory seat, automatic headlights, power front seats, steering wheel-mounted controls, dual automatic climate control, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, CD player and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2013 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupewill bring!





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic

