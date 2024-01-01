$18,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
COUPE | MEMORY SEAT | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 69,626 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the epitome of automotive elegance when you slide into this 2013 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupe!
Finished in a radiant Diamond Silver Metallic exterior that complements its Silk Beige leather interior. The exterior gets an additional decorative flourish from stunningly styled 18-inch AMG wheels.
Under the hood, there's a smooth 3.5L V6 engine partnered with an efficient seven (7) speed automatic transmission known for its excellent usability across the board.
Delve inside the classy comfort of this refined cabin and appreciate ultimate driving pleasure on every surface your hands touch. This plush E350 comes packed with a panoramic sunroof, driver memory seat, automatic headlights, power front seats, steering wheel-mounted controls, dual automatic climate control, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, CD player and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2013 Mercedes-Benz E350 Coupewill bring!
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
