Menu
Account
Sign In
HST and licensing will be extra At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

183,087 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTEC

Watch This Vehicle
12265885

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTEC

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
183,087KM
VIN WDCGG0EB3DG079062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 079062
  • Mileage 183,087 KM

Vehicle Description

HST and licensing will be extra

At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

Used 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 RS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2024 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 273 KM $513,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 107,016 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lincoln Aviator Reserve for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 48,450 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class