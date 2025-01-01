Menu
<h3 data-start=143 data-end=219>🌟 2013 Mercedes-Benz S550 LWB AMG Bi Turbo – Pearl White | Immaculate | $15,999 🌟</h3><p data-start=220 data-end=281><strong data-start=220 data-end=281>Luxury, Space, & Performance – All in One Executive Ride!</strong></p><p data-start=283 data-end=707>🚗 <strong data-start=286 data-end=294>Year</strong>: 2013<br data-start=300 data-end=303 />🌟 <strong data-start=306 data-end=315>Model</strong>: Mercedes-Benz S550 <strong data-start=336 data-end=343>LWB</strong> (Long Wheelbase – Extra Legroom!)<br data-start=377 data-end=380 />🎨 <strong data-start=383 data-end=392>Color</strong>: Rare <strong data-start=399 data-end=414>Pearl White</strong> – Stands Out Everywhere<br data-start=438 data-end=441 />📜 <strong data-start=444 data-end=453>Title</strong>: <strong data-start=455 data-end=470 data-is-only-node=>Clean Title</strong> – No Accidents, No Stories<br data-start=497 data-end=500 />🧼 <strong data-start=503 data-end=516>Condition</strong>: Immaculate Inside & Out – Must See!<br data-start=553 data-end=556 />📍 <strong data-start=559 data-end=570>Mileage</strong>: 193,000 KM – Mostly <strong data-start=592 data-end=610>Highway Driven</strong><br data-start=610 data-end=613 />🛡️ <strong data-start=617 data-end=648>Extended Warranty Available</strong><br data-start=648 data-end=651 />💰 <strong data-start=654 data-end=707>Financing Options Available – All Credit Welcome!</strong></p><hr data-start=709 data-end=712 /><h3 data-start=714 data-end=742>💎 Why Choose This S550?</h3><ul data-start=744 data-end=1057><li data-start=744 data-end=798><p data-start=746 data-end=798>✅ <strong data-start=748 data-end=766>Long Wheelbase</strong> – Unmatched rear-seat comfort</p></li><li data-start=744 data-end=798><strong>✅ Luxury yet fast! V8 Bi Turbo Engine!</strong></li><li data-start=799 data-end=866><p data-start=801 data-end=866>✅ <strong data-start=803 data-end=826>Aggressively Priced</strong> at just <strong data-start=835 data-end=864>$15,999 + tax & licensing</strong></p></li><li data-start=867 data-end=941><p data-start=869 data-end=941>✅ Fully loaded with premium features & legendary Mercedes-Benz quality</p></li><li data-start=942 data-end=1001><p data-start=944 data-end=1001>✅ Rare find in <strong data-start=959 data-end=974>pearl white</strong> with this trim & mileage</p></li><li data-start=1002 data-end=1057><p data-start=1004 data-end=1057>✅ Drives like new – Smooth, powerful, and luxurious</p></li><li data-start=1002 data-end=1057>✅ Extended Warranty and Finance Options Available!</li></ul><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; data-start=1083 data-end=1253>📞 <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1086 data-end=1114>Call Now: (905) 808-1198</span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1114 data-end=1117 />📍 <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1120 data-end=1195>Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1 - MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP</span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1195 data-end=1198 />🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; data-start=1255 data-end=1408><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; data-start=1255 data-end=1341>🔥 Don’t miss this deal – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥</span></p><p data-start=1064 data-end=1250>💼 <strong data-start=1128 data-end=1194>Perfect for professionals, families, or Uber Black/Lux drivers</strong><br data-start=1194 data-end=1197 />🔑 <strong data-start=1200 data-end=1250>Test drives available – drive the dream today!</strong></p>

19,300 KM

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDNG7DB6DA508811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
