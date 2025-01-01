$15,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz S550
4dr Sdn S 550 RWD
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 19,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Luxury, Space, & Performance – All in One Executive Ride!
🚗 Year: 2013
🌟 Model: Mercedes-Benz S550 LWB (Long Wheelbase – Extra Legroom!)
🎨 Color: Rare Pearl White – Stands Out Everywhere
📜 Title: Clean Title – No Accidents, No Stories
🧼 Condition: Immaculate Inside & Out – Must See!
📍 Mileage: 193,000 KM – Mostly Highway Driven
🛡️ Extended Warranty Available
💰 Financing Options Available – All Credit Welcome!
✅ Long Wheelbase – Unmatched rear-seat comfort
- ✅ Luxury yet fast! V8 Bi Turbo Engine!
✅ Aggressively Priced at just $15,999 + tax & licensing
✅ Fully loaded with premium features & legendary Mercedes-Benz quality
✅ Rare find in pearl white with this trim & mileage
✅ Drives like new – Smooth, powerful, and luxurious
- ✅ Extended Warranty and Finance Options Available!
📞 Call Now: (905) 808-1198
📍 Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1 - MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP
🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available
🔥 Don’t miss this deal – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥
💼 Perfect for professionals, families, or Uber Black/Lux drivers
🔑 Test drives available – drive the dream today!
