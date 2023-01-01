Menu
2013 MINI Cooper

42,941 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Cooper HEATED SEATS | DUAL MOONROOF | BLUETOOTH | A/C

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

42,941KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10154934
  • Stock #: MTA1049A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 42,941 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy all the fun and excitement of this 2013 Mini Cooper 2-door Hatchback.



Finished in a Red exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.6L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a double sunroof, heated front seats, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, steering wheel-mounted controls and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2013 Mini Cooper 2-door Hatchbackwill bring!





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

