2013 MINI Cooper
Cooper HEATED SEATS | DUAL MOONROOF | BLUETOOTH | A/C
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
$14,990
- Listing ID: 10154934
- Stock #: MTA1049A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 42,941 KM
Vehicle Description
Enjoy all the fun and excitement of this 2013 Mini Cooper 2-door Hatchback.
Finished in a Red exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.6L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a double sunroof, heated front seats, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, steering wheel-mounted controls and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2013 Mini Cooper 2-door Hatchbackwill bring!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
