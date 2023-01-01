Menu
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

297,282 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

LS

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

LS

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

297,282KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10005819
  • Stock #: J223548A
  • VIN: JA4JT3AX3DU605731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quartz Brown Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J223548A
  • Mileage 297,282 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN !!! AWD, V6, AUTO, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, P/GLASS ROOF, LEATHER, ALLOYS, FULL POWER GROUP, STEERING CONTROLS, AM/FM CD, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. And remember.....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!! AS-IS VEHICLES CANNOT BE FINANCED...

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Equalizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

