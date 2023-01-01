Menu
Account
Sign In
<blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>1 OWNER CERTIFIED 2013 ALTIMA, LOADED WITH SUNROOF, ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, REAR CAMERA, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING, HEATED SEATS...</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></blockquote>

2013 Nissan Altima

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Nissan Altima

CERTIFIED, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Altima

CERTIFIED, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1702417758
  2. 1702417757
  3. 1702417756
  4. 1702417754
  5. 1702417760
  6. 1702417762
  7. 1702417765
  8. 1702417763
  9. 1702417763
  10. 1702417766
  11. 1702417769
  12. 1702417767
  13. 1702417770
  14. 1702417775
  15. 1702417771
  16. 1702417773
  17. 1702417774
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
174,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

1 OWNER CERTIFIED 2013 ALTIMA, LOADED WITH SUNROOF, ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, REAR CAMERA, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING, HEATED SEATS...

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2013 Nissan Altima CERTIFIED, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Nissan Altima CERTIFIED, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA 174,000 KM $8,985 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, T-250,LOW KM, LADDER RACKS,REAR HEATER for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, T-250,LOW KM, LADDER RACKS,REAR HEATER 116,000 KM $24,985 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 CERTIFIED, 4X4, 5L, SUPERCAB, UTILITY BOX, 6.5 FT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Ford F-150 CERTIFIED, 4X4, 5L, SUPERCAB, UTILITY BOX, 6.5 FT 176,000 KM $23,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Altima