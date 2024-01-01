2013 Nissan Altima

Menu
LEATHER, LANE DEPARURE,

SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING, POWER SEATS , BLIND SPOTS, BLUEETOTH, BACKUP CAMERA

EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES WITH STEEL RIMS FINANCING AVAILABLE* We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!

No Forcefully Products sold.

All Payments are subjected to credit approval. TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 2013. At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd, we pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. Buy with confidence from a 4.7 star rated dealer in the GTA & the surrounding areas. Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who can't buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd., we specialized in providing our customers with high quality used vehicles. We believe that buying a vehicle should not be difficult therefore, our goal is to provide a casual, no pressure, unique sales experience. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! For more information, please feel free to contact us at 64-717-0068 or visit us at 2829 Derry Rd E., Mississauga, ON.

OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday 10am-6pm & Sunday 11am-6 pm. We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!</em></strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>  </strong><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Dont dream it. SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.

2829 Derry Rd E.,

Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

905-956-7800

705-252-2886

2013 Nissan Altima

188,196 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT

2013 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT

Location

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2829 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

647-717-0068

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

188,196KM
Used
VIN 1N4AL3AP4DN589626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,196 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, LANE DEPARURE,

SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING, POWER SEATS , BLIND SPOTS, BLUEETOTH, BACKUP CAMERA

EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES WITH STEEL RIMS

FINANCING AVAILABLE* We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!

No Forcefully Products sold.

All Payments are subjected to credit approval.

TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)


Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 2013. At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd, we pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. Buy with confidence from a 4.7 star rated dealer in the GTA & the surrounding areas. Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who can't buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply.


At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd., we specialized in providing our customers with high quality used vehicles. We believe that buying a vehicle should not be difficult therefore, our goal is to provide a casual, no pressure, unique sales experience. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! For more information, please feel free to contact us at 64-717-0068 or visit us at 2829 Derry Rd E., Mississauga, ON.


OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday 10am-6pm & Sunday 11am-6 pm.


** Professionally Detailed .

 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

  

Dont dream it. Drive it..


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.

2829 Derry Rd E.,                                   

Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                      

905-956-7800                                    

705-252-2886

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Colour-keyed bumpers
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Colour-keyed front/rear splash guards
Chrome license plate finisher
UV tint glass w/windshield sunshade band
Black painted grille w/chrome surround
Chrome bodyside moulding w/trunk finisher
Variable intermittent flat-blade wipers w/mist function

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear Fold-Down Armrest
Tachometer
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Digital clock
Floor mats
Locking glove box
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Overhead console w/sunglass storage compartment
60/40 split-folding rear seat
Immobilizer system
Vehicle security system
(2) 12-volt pwr outlets
Pwr door locks w/auto-lock
Front passenger seat back map pocket
Driver door key cylinder

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
Front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar
Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar
Continuously variable valve timing control
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT)
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine w/cover
Electronic hydraulic pwr-assisted rack & pinion steering

Safety

Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Electronic brake force distribution
Front seat side-impact airbags
Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts
Child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
Emergency inside trunk release
Front & rear curtain side-impact airbags
(3) child seat tether anchors located on rear parcel shelf
Driver & front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor
Active understeer control (AUC)

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system -inc: voice recognition

Additional Features

outside temp
pretensioners
load limiters
distance to empty
average speed
average fuel economy
(1) rear
seat belt sensors
drive time
Front 3-point ELR driver & ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts -inc: height adjustable
Instrumentation -inc: electroluminescent Fine Vision gauges
Trip computer -inc: dual trip meters
Front/rear assist grips -inc: (1) front passenger
(1) coat hook in rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2829 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

647-717-XXXX

647-717-0068

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

647-717-0068

2013 Nissan Altima