Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!<br />BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE<br />EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE <br />WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.<br />SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.<br />NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.<br />EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS.SUNROOF,LEATHER SEATS, POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.<br />DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.<br />GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.<br />COME FOR TEST DRIVE.<br />GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.<br />YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.<br />FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2013 Nissan Altima

97,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,720

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Nissan Altima

4dr Sedan I4 CVT 2.5

Watch This Vehicle
12865409

2013 Nissan Altima

4dr Sedan I4 CVT 2.5

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 12865409
  2. 12865409
  3. 12865409
  4. 12865409
  5. 12865409
  6. 12865409
  7. 12865409
  8. 12865409
  9. 12865409
  10. 12865409
  11. 12865409
  12. 12865409
  13. 12865409
  14. 12865409
  15. 12865409
  16. 12865409
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,720

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,000KM
VIN 1N4AL3AP7DN519229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1N4AL3AP7DN519229
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!
BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 
WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.
SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.
NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS.SUNROOF,LEATHER SEATS, POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT 4dr 4x4 Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Ford Escape XLT 4dr 4x4 Automatic 183,000 KM $3,820 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Rogue S 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Nissan Rogue S 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT 209,000 KM $4,200 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Auto 4dr Sedan Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Auto 4dr Sedan Automatic 204,000 KM $3,920 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,720

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2013 Nissan Altima