2013 Nissan Juke

90,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

SV | AUTO | AWD | BLUETOOTH | NO ACCIDENTS | LOW K

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

90,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7196849
  • Stock #: 2719
  • VIN: JN8AF5MVXDT214606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*******SERENA MOTORS LTD******* 

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2013 NISSAN JUKE SV AWD AUTO
$9.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED *
*KM 90.000*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
*LOADED* 1.6L TURBO AWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOW WHEELS POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOORS, AC, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX/MP3 RADIO. KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...

*NO ACCIDENTS*  VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE 

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

SV
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

