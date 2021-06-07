+ taxes & licensing
905-273-9739
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
905-273-9739
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
*******SERENA MOTORS LTD*******
OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
2013 NISSAN JUKE SV AWD AUTO
$9.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED *
*KM 90.000*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
*LOADED* 1.6L TURBO AWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOW WHEELS POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOORS, AC, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX/MP3 RADIO. KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...
*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7