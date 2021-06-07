2013 Nissan Leaf

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,200 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 3 0 9 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 7227080

7227080 VIN: 1N4AZ0CP9DC414472

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Mileage 138,309 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Push Button Start Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Keyless Start Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Electric Motor Electric Fuel System

