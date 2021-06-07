Menu
2013 Nissan Leaf

138,309 KM

Details Description Features

$7,200

+ tax & licensing
$7,200

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Motors

416-873-9656

2013 Nissan Leaf

2013 Nissan Leaf

2013 Nissan Leaf

Location

Capital Motors

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

416-873-9656

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,200

+ taxes & licensing

138,309KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7227080
  • VIN: 1N4AZ0CP9DC414472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,309 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 NISSAN LEAF S ~ ACCIDENT FREE~ GOOD CONDITION~CERTIFIED~FULLY ELECTRIC VEHICLE

 

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

 

 ~POWER WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, LEATHER SEATS,SUNROOF,BACKUP CAMERA,CRUISE CONTROL,HEATED SEATS 

 

 ~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED) AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

 

 ~CAR FAX REPORT  AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

 

 ~FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

 

 ~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

 

 ~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

 

   https://www.capitalmotors.online/

 

 OR CALL US AT 905-896-9656 FOR MORE DETAILS

 

EMAIL: capitalmotors66@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System

Capital Motors

Capital Motors

Primary

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

