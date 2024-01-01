$11,499+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Maxima
4dr Sdn CVT 3.5 SV | Fully Loaded!
2013 Nissan Maxima
4dr Sdn CVT 3.5 SV | Fully Loaded!
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
$11,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 NISSAN MAXIMA SV WITH ONLY 135K! FULLY LOADED! SUN-ROOF! HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, POWER TRUNK, XM SAT. RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, KEY-LESS ENTRY, PUSH-BUTTON START, NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE, SERVICED BY NISSAN DEALERSHIP SINCE 2013! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED. CALL AT 416-505-3554 VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM RAHMAN MOTORS 1000 DUNDAS ST EAST. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8 **PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Seating
Power Options
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rahman Motors
Email Rahman Motors
Rahman Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-505-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-505-3554