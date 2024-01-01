Menu
2013 NISSAN MAXIMA SV WITH ONLY 135K! FULLY LOADED! SUN-ROOF! HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, POWER TRUNK, XM SAT. RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, KEY-LESS ENTRY, PUSH-BUTTON START, NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE, SERVICED BY NISSAN DEALERSHIP SINCE 2013! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

2013 Nissan Maxima

135,000 KM

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Maxima

4dr Sdn CVT 3.5 SV | Fully Loaded!

2013 Nissan Maxima

4dr Sdn CVT 3.5 SV | Fully Loaded!

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,000KM
VIN 1N4AA5APXDC826536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 NISSAN MAXIMA SV WITH ONLY 135K! FULLY LOADED! SUN-ROOF! HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, POWER TRUNK, XM SAT. RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, KEY-LESS ENTRY, PUSH-BUTTON START, NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE, SERVICED BY NISSAN DEALERSHIP SINCE 2013! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED. CALL AT 416-505-3554 VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM RAHMAN MOTORS 1000 DUNDAS ST EAST. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8 **PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Digital clock
glove box
coin holder
Retained accessory pwr
Lockable glove box
Active front headrests
Rear window defogger w/timer
Vehicle security system
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/sunvisor extensions
Seatback map pockets
Leather-wrapped shift lever
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
(2) front & (2) rear cupholders
Rear seat AC/heater ducts
(2) front map lights
Overhead console w/sunglasses holder

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
Battery saver feature
Independent multi-link beam rear suspension w/stabilizer bar
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Dual exhaust w/chrome finishers

Safety

Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Electronic brake force distribution
Emergency inside trunk release
Height adjustable front shoulder belts w/pretensioners
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags
Rear centre 3-point seat belt
Child seat upper tether anchors (LATCH system)
Driver & front passenger advanced airbag system w/occupant classification sensor

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
UV-reducing solar glass
Variable intermittent speed-sensitive flat-blade windshield wipers

Seating

dual rear passenger

Power Options

Pwr windows w/automatic up/down front windows

Comfort

Dual zone automatic climate control air conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

In-glass diversity antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Additional Features

coolant temp
trunk
speedometer
ignition key
fuel level
entry/exit system
radio data system (RDS)
Assist grips -inc: front passenger
Speed-Sensitive Volume
USB Input
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) -inc: individual tire display
Mood Lights
Locking fuel-filler door
12-volt pwr accessory outlets
Dark piano-hairline interior trim
Rear coat hanger hooks
Trunk side cargo nets
Halogen automatic on/off headlights
Colour-keyed manual folding pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals
4-wheel pwr disc brakes w/front ventilated
HVAC
audio data
key cylinder up/down
key fob down
aux audio/video input
Centre console w/iPod net
Instrumentation -inc: analogue gauges
Vehicle information system -inc: 7.0 colour display
Illumination -inc: front/rear door courtesy
(2) rear reading lights
Bose AM/FM/MP3/WMA stereo system -inc: (7) speakers
(2) subwoofers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2013 Nissan Maxima