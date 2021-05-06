Menu
2013 Nissan NV 1500

169,979 KM

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Auto Group

905-274-4445

SV Low Roof Ladder rack shelving V6

SV Low Roof Ladder rack shelving V6

Location

857 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E2

169,979KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7055990
  Stock #: C1582
  VIN: 1N6BF0KMXDN100930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # C1582
  • Mileage 169,979 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax clean 


Carfax clean

Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER A MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession? BankruptcyO.A.C

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

