Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>U</p>

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

215,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,720

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

SV 4dr 4x4 CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

SV 4dr 4x4 CVT

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 11724249
  2. 11724249
  3. 11724249
  4. 11724249
  5. 11724249
  6. 11724249
  7. 11724249
  8. 11724249
  9. 11724249
  10. 11724249
  11. 11724249
  12. 11724249
  13. 11724249
  14. 11724249
  15. 11724249
  16. 11724249
  17. 11724249
  18. 11724249
  19. 11724249
  20. 11724249
  21. 11724249
  22. 11724249
  23. 11724249
  24. 11724249
  25. 11724249
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,720

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
215,000KM
VIN 5N1AR2MMXDC632457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5N1AR2MMXDC632457
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

U

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Auto 4dr Sedan Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Auto 4dr Sedan Automatic 109,000 KM $4,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Ford Escape XLT 4dr Front-wheel Drive Automatic 189,000 KM $4,720 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr Hatchback Automatic GLS *Ltd Avail* for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr Hatchback Automatic GLS *Ltd Avail* 209,000 KM $5,500 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,720

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Pathfinder