$5,720+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Pathfinder
SV 4dr 4x4 CVT
Location
Gardiner Motors
6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
647-354-5500
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
215,000KM
VIN 5N1AR2MMXDC632457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 5N1AR2MMXDC632457
- Mileage 215,000 KM
Vehicle Description
U
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Seating
3RD ROW SEATING
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Windows Wiper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2013 Nissan Pathfinder