2013 Nissan Rogue

137,253 KM

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Rogue

S

12088018

2013 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,253KM
VIN JN8AS5MV0DW118641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13NR41
  • Mileage 137,253 KM

Vehicle Description

 

For Sale: 2013 Nissan Rogue S – One Owner, Leather Seats, Only 137,253 KM, Safety Certified!

Price: $6,450 + Tax & Licensing Fees

Looking for a well-maintained, reliable crossover SUV? The 2013 Nissan Rogue S with only 137,253 km is the perfect choice for you. This one-owner vehicle offers leather seating, a spacious interior, and impressive reliability for everyday driving or weekend getaways.

Key Features:

  • One Owner – Carefully maintained and in great condition
  • Low Mileage – Only 137,253 km, ready for many more miles
  • Leather Seats – Comfortable interior
  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Perfect for handling all types of weather and road conditions
  • Safety Certified – Fully inspected and ready to drive
  • Spacious Interior – Offers ample room for passengers and cargo

This 2013 Nissan Rogue S is safety certified and is being sold as-is for the price of $6,450 plus tax and licensing fees. Financing and warranty options are also available for added peace of mind.

Visit Us: Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, Ontario
Contact Us: 905-808-1198
Website: www.mississaugautogroup.com

Don't wait! This 2013 Nissan Rogue S won’t last long. Contact us today to schedule a test drive or to get more information.

    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

(905) 808 1198

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2013 Nissan Rogue