$6,450+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Rogue
S
2013 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
$6,450
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13NR41
- Mileage 137,253 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2013 Nissan Rogue S – One Owner, Leather Seats, Only 137,253 KM, Safety Certified!
Price: $6,450 + Tax & Licensing Fees
Looking for a well-maintained, reliable crossover SUV? The 2013 Nissan Rogue S with only 137,253 km is the perfect choice for you. This one-owner vehicle offers leather seating, a spacious interior, and impressive reliability for everyday driving or weekend getaways.
Key Features:
- One Owner – Carefully maintained and in great condition
- Low Mileage – Only 137,253 km, ready for many more miles
- Leather Seats – Comfortable interior
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Perfect for handling all types of weather and road conditions
- Safety Certified – Fully inspected and ready to drive
- Spacious Interior – Offers ample room for passengers and cargo
This 2013 Nissan Rogue S is safety certified and is being sold as-is for the price of $6,450 plus tax and licensing fees. Financing and warranty options are also available for added peace of mind.
Visit Us: Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, Ontario
Contact Us: 905-808-1198
Website: www.mississaugautogroup.com
Don't wait! This 2013 Nissan Rogue S won’t last long. Contact us today to schedule a test drive or to get more information.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(905) 808 1198