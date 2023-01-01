Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Rogue

146,545 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Rogue

BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

  1. 9765532
  2. 9765532
  3. 9765532
  4. 9765532
  5. 9765532
  6. 9765532
  7. 9765532
  8. 9765532
  9. 9765532
  10. 9765532
  11. 9765532
  12. 9765532
  13. 9765532
  14. 9765532
  15. 9765532
  16. 9765532
  17. 9765532
  18. 9765532
  19. 9765532
  20. 9765532
  21. 9765532
Contact Seller

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
146,545KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9765532
  • Stock #: APR11624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR11624
  • Mileage 146,545 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the ultimate freedom of driving with the 2013 Nissan Rogue S adventure awaits!



Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black/Grey cloth interior, standing on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.5L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted controls, traction control, A/C, AM/FM radio, CD player, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2013 Nissan Rogue S will bring!





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2015 Jeep Cherokee N...
 78,270 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 139,809 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Lexus GX 460
26,485 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

Call Dealer

877-879-XXXX

(click to show)

877-879-0091

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory