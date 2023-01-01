$13,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Rogue
BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # APR11624
- Mileage 146,545 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the ultimate freedom of driving with the 2013 Nissan Rogue S adventure awaits!
Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black/Grey cloth interior, standing on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.5L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted controls, traction control, A/C, AM/FM radio, CD player, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2013 Nissan Rogue S will bring!
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2013 Nissan Rogue S will bring!
