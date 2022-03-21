Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Sentra

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn Man S

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn Man S

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

  1. 8815103
  2. 8815103
  3. 8815103
  4. 8815103
  5. 8815103
  6. 8815103
  7. 8815103
  8. 8815103
  9. 8815103
  10. 8815103
  11. 8815103
  12. 8815103
  13. 8815103
  14. 8815103
  15. 8815103
  16. 8815103
  17. 8815103
  18. 8815103
  19. 8815103
  20. 8815103
  21. 8815103
Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8815103
  • Stock #: 773527
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP3DL773527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 NISSAN SENTRA CVT S! 1.8L V4 4DR SEDAN, ONLY 153K!!!, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, RADIO, CD PLAYER, A/C, CRUISE CONTRTOL, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS! (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! , EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.


CALL AT 647-720- 6145



VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM



RAHMAN MOTORS


1000 DUNDAS ST EAST

MISSISSAUGA, L2Y2B8, ON


**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Battery Saver
Independent Front Suspension
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Torsion beam rear suspension
Electronic drive-by-wire throttle
Nissan Direct Ignition System
1.8L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
Continuously variable valve timing control system
Speed-sensitive electric pwr steering
LED Taillights
Chrome Grille
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Dual pwr heated exterior mirrors
Halogen headlamps w/LED accent lights
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Energy-absorbing steering column
Rear child safety door locks
Vehicle security system
Pipe-style steel side-door guard beams
Electronic brake force distribution w/brake assist
Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones
Active brake limited slip
3-point ELR driver seatbelts
3-point ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts
Hood-buckling creases
Roof-mounted side-impact supplemental curtain airbags
Front height-adjustable seatbelts w/pretensioners & load limiters
Vehicle dynamic control w/traction control system
Exterior temp display
Front/rear door pockets
Front passenger seatback pocket
Silver interior trim
Nissan vehicle immobilizer system
Rear 60/40 split fold-down bench seat
Overhead LED map lights
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch auto up/down feature
Rear seat centre console w/cupholders
Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side-impact supplemental airbags
storage bin
distance to empty
average speed
Pwr door locks w/auto-locking feature
Front centre console -inc: adjustable cup holders
Nissan advanced airbag system -inc: dual-stage supplemental front airbags
Trip computer -inc: average MPG
current MPG
seatbelt & occupant classification sensors
LATCH system lower anchors & tethers for children
2 auxiliary 12V pwr outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rahman Motors

2007 Infiniti G35 Se...
 156,000 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Impreza ...
 140,000 KM
$9,650 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Charger 4...
 179,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Email Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-505-XXXX

(click to show)

416-505-3554

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory