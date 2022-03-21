2013 Nissan Sentra

$9,999 + taxes & licensing 1 5 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8815103

8815103 Stock #: 773527

773527 VIN: 3N1AB7AP3DL773527

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Battery Saver Independent Front Suspension Front/rear stabilizer bars Torsion beam rear suspension Electronic drive-by-wire throttle Nissan Direct Ignition System 1.8L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine Continuously variable valve timing control system Speed-sensitive electric pwr steering Exterior LED Taillights Chrome Grille Variable intermittent windshield wipers Dual pwr heated exterior mirrors Halogen headlamps w/LED accent lights Safety 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes Energy-absorbing steering column Rear child safety door locks Vehicle security system Pipe-style steel side-door guard beams Electronic brake force distribution w/brake assist Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones Active brake limited slip 3-point ELR driver seatbelts 3-point ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts Hood-buckling creases Roof-mounted side-impact supplemental curtain airbags Front height-adjustable seatbelts w/pretensioners & load limiters Vehicle dynamic control w/traction control system Interior Exterior temp display Front/rear door pockets Front passenger seatback pocket Silver interior trim Nissan vehicle immobilizer system Rear 60/40 split fold-down bench seat Overhead LED map lights Pwr windows w/driver one-touch auto up/down feature Rear seat centre console w/cupholders Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side-impact supplemental airbags Comfort storage bin Additional Features distance to empty average speed Pwr door locks w/auto-locking feature Front centre console -inc: adjustable cup holders Nissan advanced airbag system -inc: dual-stage supplemental front airbags Trip computer -inc: average MPG current MPG seatbelt & occupant classification sensors LATCH system lower anchors & tethers for children 2 auxiliary 12V pwr outlets

