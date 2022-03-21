$9,999+ tax & licensing
416-505-3554
2013 Nissan Sentra
4dr Sdn Man S
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
- Listing ID: 8815103
- Stock #: 773527
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP3DL773527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 NISSAN SENTRA CVT S! 1.8L V4 4DR SEDAN, ONLY 153K!!!, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, RADIO, CD PLAYER, A/C, CRUISE CONTRTOL, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS! (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! , EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 647-720- 6145
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
Vehicle Features
