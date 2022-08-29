Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

147,188 KM

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

SL

2013 Nissan Sentra

SL

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

147,188KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9038341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,188 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 NISSAN SENTRA SL, I4 CVT WITH ONLY 147K!!! POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, RADIO, CD PLAYER, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONTARIO VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!!, GREAT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 647-720-6145

 

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST E,

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8, ON

 

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Steering
CD Player

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

