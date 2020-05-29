Menu
Account
Sign In
$14,933

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Titan

2013 Nissan Titan

Pro-4X

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Titan

Pro-4X

Location

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

  1. 5049417
  2. 5049417
  3. 5049417
  4. 5049417
  5. 5049417
  6. 5049417
  7. 5049417
  8. 5049417
  9. 5049417
  10. 5049417
  11. 5049417
  12. 5049417
  13. 5049417
  14. 5049417
  15. 5049417
Contact Seller

$14,933

+ taxes & licensing

  • 254,137KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5049417
  • Stock #: 15818D
  • VIN: 1N6AA0EC3DN307303
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Bed Liner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 252,929 KM
$5,800 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota RAV4 BASE
 190,615 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Murano SV
 187,333 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

Call Dealer

905-848-XXXX

(click to show)

905-848-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory