$7,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Versa
No Accident Keyless Entry
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
146,472KM
Used
VIN 3N1CN7AP7DL881259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13388A
- Mileage 146,472 KM
Vehicle Description
Shoppers who prioritize value, roominess, and strong fuel economy should set their sights on this Nissan Versa. This 2013 Nissan Versa is for sale today in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa. This sedan has 146,472 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Versa's trim level is 1.6 S. The S trim makes this subcompact an excellent value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, dual power body-color heated mirrors, a 6-way adjustable driver's seat, a trip computer, six standard airbags, anti-lock brakes, vehicle dynamic control, traction control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Column
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Rear Window Defroster
Immobilizer key system
Reclining front bucket seats
4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
Dual front/rear cup holders
Front 12-volt pwr outlet
Driver & front passenger map pockets
Side window defoggers
Fabric headliner
6-way manual adjustable driver seat
Front door bottle holders
Driver/front passenger visors
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, dual trip odometers, fuel, tachometer, washer fluid level
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
Independent strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Torsion beam rear suspension w/stabilizer bar
Electric pwr steering
Front vented disc/rear drum brakes
1.6L DOHC SMPFI 16-valve I4 engine
Safety
Brake Assist
Child-safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front seat side-impact airbags
Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
Side-door impact beams
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Rear outboard & centre ALR/ELR 3-point seat belts
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags
Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor
ELR driver & ALR/ELR front passenger 3-point height-adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners & load limiters
Comfort
air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Seating
Cloth Seats
Exterior
Multi-reflector halogen headlamps
Colour-keyed bumpers
T125/70D15 temporary spare tire
Colour-keyed folding pwr heated mirrors
P185/65R15 all-season tires
Green laminated glass
Media / Nav / Comm
Roof mounted short rod type antenna
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
AM / FM / CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2013 Nissan Versa