$18,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Porsche Cayenne
NAV | SUNROOF | MEMORY SEAT | AWD
2013 Porsche Cayenne
NAV | SUNROOF | MEMORY SEAT | AWD
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
197,568KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # APR9174A
- Mileage 197,568 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From The Humberview Group
2019 Ford Mustang COUPE GT 79,730 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M 41,069 KM $28,585 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M 36,556 KM $30,977 + tax & lic
Email The Humberview Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Mississauga
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
Call Dealer
877-879-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-879-0091
2013 Porsche Cayenne