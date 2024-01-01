Menu
2013 Porsche Cayenne

197,568 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2013 Porsche Cayenne

NAV | SUNROOF | MEMORY SEAT | AWD

2013 Porsche Cayenne

NAV | SUNROOF | MEMORY SEAT | AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

197,568KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR9174A
  • Mileage 197,568 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2013 Porsche Cayenne