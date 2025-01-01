Menu
2013 RAM 1500

238,990 KM

Details Description

2013 RAM 1500

Laramie Crew Cab | AS IS | 4X4

12290907

2013 RAM 1500

Laramie Crew Cab | AS IS | 4X4

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

Used
238,990KM
VIN 1C6RR7NT4DS684996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Gold Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250128A
  • Mileage 238,990 KM

Vehicle Description

COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks. Canada's #1 Stellantis Retailer for 9 years & counting!!
______________________________________________

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Vehicle is not roadworthy and cannot be driven off premises. VEHICLE TO BE LICENSED UNFIT/UNPLATED ,Towing to be arranged at buyer's expense. No warranty implied or promised." Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.
______________________________________________________

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
