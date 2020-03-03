2013 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Chrome Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Sliding Rear Window Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Navigation System

Bed Liner

Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Wheel Locks

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.