2013 RAM 1500

155,126 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

ST Quality & Value

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

155,126KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7277057
  • Stock #: 13209
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FP6DS510719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 155,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Full service history by local owner who onwened it for personal use since Mar 2013, Tons of undercoating, No accidents reported according to Carfax history report. Beautifull condition and well optioned.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.

Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, please ask sales for details.

As essential services we here to serve by appointments only, Please contact us before making arrangements before you arrive.

We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

