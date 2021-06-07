2013 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7277057

7277057 Stock #: 13209

13209 VIN: 1C6RR7FP6DS510719

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow White

Interior Colour Ash

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 155,126 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Bench Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

