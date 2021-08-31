Menu
2013 RAM 1500

111,338 KM

Details Description Features

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

ST Regular Cab Short Box

2013 RAM 1500

ST Regular Cab Short Box

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

111,338KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7806120
  • Stock #: 13298M
  VIN: 3C6JR7AT0DG555776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 111,338 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kms Single Cab Short Box With Hemi & 4WD, Tresure Henters Special, Local Candian Truck Car Fax History Report Verified.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.

Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, please ask sales for details.

As essential services we here to serve by appointments only, Please contact us before making arrangements before you arrive.

We are the trucks centre to look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Conventional Spare Tire

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

