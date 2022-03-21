Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 1500

111,895 KM

Details Description Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

4WD REG CAB SHORT BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

4WD REG CAB SHORT BOX

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1660316731
  2. 1660316748
  3. 1660316750
  4. 1660316780
  5. 1660316779
  6. 1660316782
  7. 1660316786
  8. 1660316784
  9. 1660316785
  10. 1660316820
  11. 1660316822
  12. 1660316821
  13. 1660316820
  14. 1660316815
  15. 1660316817
  16. 1660316814
  17. 1660316852
  18. 1660316846
  19. 1660316852
  20. 1660316854
  21. 1660316850
  22. 1660316846
  23. 1660316889
  24. 1660316888
  25. 1660316887
  26. 1660316883
  27. 1660316885
  28. 1660316883
  29. 1660316976
  30. 1660316969
  31. 1660316982
  32. 1660316978
  33. 1660316969
  34. 1660316970
  35. 1660316971
  36. 1660316979
  37. 1660316976
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

111,895KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8935105
  • Stock #: 12151R
  • VIN: 3C6JR7AT0DG555776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 111,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast And Furious Powerfull Pony, Rear Regular Cab Short Box Low Kms Ram Equiped With 5.7 Litre Hemi And 4WD, Step Sides & Spray In Box Liner, Very Basic Truck Has Air Conditioning And Extra Wheel Flares Came With Truck, Roll Up Windows No power Windows No Power Locks. 

Local Canadian Truck According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please contact us before making your arival to our store ...

We are the trucks centre, To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

2013 RAM 1500 4WD RE...
 111,895 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 169,792 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Frontier...
 197,447 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory