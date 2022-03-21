$17,998+ tax & licensing
416-829-7525
2013 RAM 1500
4WD REG CAB SHORT BOX
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,998
- Listing ID: 8935105
- Stock #: 12151R
- VIN: 3C6JR7AT0DG555776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 111,895 KM
Vehicle Description
Fast And Furious Powerfull Pony, Rear Regular Cab Short Box Low Kms Ram Equiped With 5.7 Litre Hemi And 4WD, Step Sides & Spray In Box Liner, Very Basic Truck Has Air Conditioning And Extra Wheel Flares Came With Truck, Roll Up Windows No power Windows No Power Locks.
Local Canadian Truck According To Carfax History Report ( Verified )
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please contact us before making your arival to our store ...
We are the trucks centre, To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
Vehicle Features
