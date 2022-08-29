2013 RAM Ram

Sale $14,500 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9235393

9235393 Stock #: 22N8156

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.