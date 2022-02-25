Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Smart fortwo

116,785 KM

Details Features

$5,933

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,933

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

Contact Seller
2013 Smart fortwo

2013 Smart fortwo

Pure

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Smart fortwo

Pure

Location

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

  1. 8275197
  2. 8275197
  3. 8275197
  4. 8275197
  5. 8275197
  6. 8275197
  7. 8275197
  8. 8275197
  9. 8275197
  10. 8275197
  11. 8275197
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,933

+ taxes & licensing

116,785KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8275197
  • Stock #: 16775
  • VIN: WMEEJ3BA7DK700846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 116,785 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

2008 Honda Accord EX-L
 174,077 KM
$8,533 + tax & lic
2008 Lexus RX 350
 237,015 KM
$9,933 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SEL
 187,307 KM
$6,733 + tax & lic

Email Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

Call Dealer

905-848-XXXX

(click to show)

905-848-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory