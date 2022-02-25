$5,933+ tax & licensing
$5,933
+ taxes & licensing
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
905-848-3333
2013 Smart fortwo
Pure
Location
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
116,785KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8275197
- Stock #: 16775
- VIN: WMEEJ3BA7DK700846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 116,785 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1