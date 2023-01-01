Menu
2013 SUBARU IMPREZA HATCHBACK*CERTIFIED*POWER OPTIONS*NO ACCIDENTS***

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH:

~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C,ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS

~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED) *** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online

OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS

2013 Subaru Impreza

193,838 KM

2013 Subaru Impreza

5dr HB CVT 2.0i w/Touring Pkg*No Accidents*Certified

2013 Subaru Impreza

5dr HB CVT 2.0i w/Touring Pkg*No Accidents*Certified

Location

Capital Motors

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

416-873-9656

193,838KM
Used
VIN JF1GPAC64DH208752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 208752
  • Mileage 193,838 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 SUBARU IMPREZA HATCHBACK*CERTIFIED*POWER OPTIONS*NO ACCIDENTS***

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH:

~POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,CRUISE CONTROL, ICE COLD A/C,ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS

~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED) *** AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING IS AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online

OR CALL US AT 647-530-3916 FOR MORE DETAILS

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Side-impact door beams
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front & rear crumple zones
Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
Ring-shaped reinforcement frame construction
Driver & front passenger front dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensors
Child safety rear seat anchors (ISO-FIX/LATCH)
Whiplash-reducing front seats

Exterior

tinted windows
Body-colour door handles
Rear window wiper w/washer
P205/55R16 tires
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
Wiper De-icer
Body-colour heated foldable pwr mirrors
Roof rack w/integrated crossbar brackets
Hexagonal chrome grille

Interior

Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Carpeted floor mats
Rear window defogger w/timer
Rear seat HVAC ducts
Cloth door trim
Air conditioning w/air filtration
Illuminated ignition key ring
seatback storage pockets
Retractable cargo cover
Cargo area tie-down hooks
Front armrest
Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
Chrome interior door handles
Lockable & illuminated glove box
Front/rear door integrated bottle holders
Dome light w/off delay
Storage compartments in doors
Flat-folding 60/40-split rear seat w/height-adjustable rear head restraints -inc: centre armrest w/dual cup holders
Dual front visors w/mirrors
Cargo area light w/switch
(4) utility hooks

Mechanical

Pwr rack & pinion steering
Electronic throttle control (ETC)
Hill holder system
2.0L DOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cyl engine -inc: dual active valve control system
Front independent MacPherson strut suspension -inc: front stabilizer bar
Pwr disc brakes w/brake override
Rear independent double-wishbone suspension -inc: rear stabilizer bar
Symmetrical all-wheel drive -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof mounted antenna

Convenience

Automatic halogen headlights

Power Options

Pwr windows -inc: driver window auto-down

Additional Features

pretensioners & load limiters
Rear spoiler w/integrated brake light
Compact T135/80D16 spare tire
Drivers side knee air bag
ambient temp
16 x 6.5 aluminum alloy wheels
Lights -inc: map spotlights
3-point front seat belts -inc: height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors
3-point rear seat belts -inc: ALR
integrated outboard shoulder belt anchors
Instrument panel -inc: fuel economy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

