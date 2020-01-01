2013 Subaru Legacy

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

AUTO , 4 CYL., 2.5 LT., ALL WHEEL DRIVE , NON SMOKER , LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! Power windows , power door locks , power mirrors , power seat , heated seats , alloy rims , keyless entry , a/c., cd., bluetooth , tilt steering , cruise , and more . Excellent condition in and out . Priced to sell . !! CERTIFIED !! taxes and licensing are extra . Call (905) 271-9127 , e.mail : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Lumbar Support

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Aluminum Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.