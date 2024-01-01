2013 Toyota Corolla

Menu
<p>.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1705857419745_6021641607742718 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p> <p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>FINANCING AVAILABLE* We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>No Forcefully Products sold.</strong><br></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>All Payments are subjected to credit approval.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1705177902264_33011772128954764 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 2013. At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd, we pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. Buy with confidence from a 4.7 star rated dealer in the GTA & the surrounding areas. Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who cant buy a car for cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><br></strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>At Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd., we specialized in providing our customers with high quality used vehicles. We believe that buying a vehicle should not be difficult therefore, our goal is to provide a casual, no pressure, unique sales experience. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DONT MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! For more information, please feel free to contact us at 64-717-0068 or visit us at 2829 Derry Rd E., Mississauga, ON.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday 10am-6pm & Sunday 11am-6 pm.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>** Professionally Detailed .</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><em style=box-sizing: border-box;> We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!</em></strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>  </strong><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Dont dream it. Drive it..</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>2829 Derry Rd E.,                                   </strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                      </strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>905-956-7800                                    </strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; font-size: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: Inter; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>705-252-2886</strong></p>

2013 Toyota Corolla

231,664 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN MAN CE

2013 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN MAN CE

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2829 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5

647-717-0068

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

231,664KM
Used
VIN 2T1BU4EE8DC024163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 231,664 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Halogen Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Folding pwr heated body-coloured mirrors

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes
1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Rear torsion beam suspension -inc: coil springs
Direct ignition system (DIS)
Electric throttle control system w/intelligence

Interior

Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Fadeout dome lamp
Front & rear assist grips
Upper & lower glove box
Outside temp gauge
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Rear folding 60/40 split bench seat -inc: vertical headrest adjustment
Driver & front passenger opening door pockets & map pockets
12V accessory pwr outlet
Deodorizing air filter
All-season carpeted floor mats

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front & rear side curtain air bags
Active front head rests w/whiplash protection
Rear outboard seat belt comfort guides
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Brake assist (BA)
Front seat mounted side air bags
Smart stop technology (SST)
3-point lap & shoulder belts for all seating positions -inc: B-pillar adjustable anchors
Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags -inc: passenger status indicator

Suspension

coil springs

Additional Features

low washer fluid
door ajar
water temp gauge
headlamps on
Warnings -inc: low fuel
Front independent Macpherson suspension -inc: gas struts
key remind
seat belt remind

2013 Toyota Corolla