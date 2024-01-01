Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🚗</span> **For Sale: 2013 Toyota Corolla CE – Reliable, Fuel-Efficient, and Ready to Drive! I SAFETY CERTIFIED I LOW KMS**<span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🚗</span></p><p class=MsoNormal>**Mileage**: 122,534</p><p class=MsoNormal>**Price**: $13,800+ HST</p><p class=MsoNormal>Looking for a dependable car that offers comfort, efficiency, and Toyota’s renowned reliability? This 2013 Toyota Corolla CE is the perfect choice!</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Performance & Engine:</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>- Engine: 1.8L 4-cylinder</p><p class=MsoNormal>- Horsepower: 132 hp @ 6,000 rpm</p><p class=MsoNormal>- Fuel Economy: Approx. 26 MPG city / 34 MPG highway</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Exterior:</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>- Body Style: 4-door sedan</p><p class=MsoNormal>- Wheels: 15-inch steel wheels</p><p class=MsoNormal>- Headlights: Halogen headlights with daytime running lights</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Interior:</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>- Seating Capacity: 5 passengers</p><p class=MsoNormal>- Upholstery: Durable fabric seating</p><p class=MsoNormal>- Comfort Features: Adjustable driver’s seat, 60/40 split-folding rear seats for added cargo space</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Technology & Convenience:</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>- Infotainment: AM/FM stereo, CD player with MP3 playback, auxiliary audio input</p><p class=MsoNormal>- Audio System: 4-speaker audio system</p><p class=MsoNormal>- Convenience: Power windows and door locks, keyless entry, tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel</p><p class=MsoNormal>- Storage: Ample cabin storage and trunk space</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Reliability & Ownership:</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>- Toyota Reliability: Known for its long-term durability and minimal maintenance requirements.</p><p class=MsoNormal>- <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>Low Running Costs: Affordable parts, high fuel efficiency, and low maintenance contribute to its cost-effectiveness.</p><p class=MsoNormal>This combination of safety, fuel economy, and convenience makes the 2013 Toyota Corolla CE an excellent option for daily driving and family needs.</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Additional Perks:</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>- Certified with a full safety inspection</p><p class=MsoNormal>- Fresh oil change included at no extra cost</p><p class=MsoNormal>- CarFax Report available upon request</p><p class=MsoNormal> <strong>Financing Options:</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>No credit? New to Canada? Bankruptcy or consumer proposal? Don’t worry! We can help you get financed with any credit situation.</p><p class=MsoNormal> <strong>Book a Test Drive Today!</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>Visit our website at <a href=https://citydriveautos.ca/>https://citydriveautos.ca </a>or call us at 647-629-9034 for more details. Hurry before it’s gone! OMVIC-certified dealer and UCDA member—buy with confidence! Please stop by CITYDRIVE AUTOS!</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

2013 Toyota Corolla

122,534 KM

$13,800

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN AUTO

2013 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN AUTO

Location

Citydrive Autos Inc

6610 Turner Valley Rd 202B, Mississauga, ON L5N 2P1

647-629-9034

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,534KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE7DC024154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 714448
  • Mileage 122,534 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Citydrive Autos Inc

Citydrive Autos Inc

6610 Turner Valley Rd 202B, Mississauga, ON L5N 2P1

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

Citydrive Autos Inc

647-629-9034

2013 Toyota Corolla