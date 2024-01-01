$13,800+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN AUTO
Location
Citydrive Autos Inc
6610 Turner Valley Rd 202B, Mississauga, ON L5N 2P1
647-629-9034
Certified
$13,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 714448
- Mileage 122,534 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 **For Sale: 2013 Toyota Corolla CE – Reliable, Fuel-Efficient, and Ready to Drive! I SAFETY CERTIFIED I LOW KMS**🚗
**Mileage**: 122,534
**Price**: $13,800+ HST
Looking for a dependable car that offers comfort, efficiency, and Toyota’s renowned reliability? This 2013 Toyota Corolla CE is the perfect choice!
Key Features:
Performance & Engine:
- Engine: 1.8L 4-cylinder
- Horsepower: 132 hp @ 6,000 rpm
- Fuel Economy: Approx. 26 MPG city / 34 MPG highway
Exterior:
- Body Style: 4-door sedan
- Wheels: 15-inch steel wheels
- Headlights: Halogen headlights with daytime running lights
Interior:
- Seating Capacity: 5 passengers
- Upholstery: Durable fabric seating
- Comfort Features: Adjustable driver’s seat, 60/40 split-folding rear seats for added cargo space
Technology & Convenience:
- Infotainment: AM/FM stereo, CD player with MP3 playback, auxiliary audio input
- Audio System: 4-speaker audio system
- Convenience: Power windows and door locks, keyless entry, tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel
- Storage: Ample cabin storage and trunk space
Reliability & Ownership:
- Toyota Reliability: Known for its long-term durability and minimal maintenance requirements.
- Low Running Costs: Affordable parts, high fuel efficiency, and low maintenance contribute to its cost-effectiveness.
This combination of safety, fuel economy, and convenience makes the 2013 Toyota Corolla CE an excellent option for daily driving and family needs.
Additional Perks:
- Certified with a full safety inspection
- Fresh oil change included at no extra cost
- CarFax Report available upon request
Financing Options:
No credit? New to Canada? Bankruptcy or consumer proposal? Don’t worry! We can help you get financed with any credit situation.
Book a Test Drive Today!
Visit our website at https://citydriveautos.ca or call us at 647-629-9034 for more details. Hurry before it’s gone! OMVIC-certified dealer and UCDA member—buy with confidence! Please stop by CITYDRIVE AUTOS!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Citydrive Autos Inc
