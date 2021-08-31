Menu
2013 Toyota Corolla

161,000 KM

$9,445

+ tax & licensing
$9,445

+ taxes & licensing

Ryder Motors Inc.

905-208-5000

CE,SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,BLUETOOTH,CERTIFIED

Location

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

905-208-5000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,445

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7922727
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE7DC012280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 TOYOTA COROLLA CE,COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED AND VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH NO EXTRA CHARGE. 

*** SUNROOF***

***BLUETOOTH**

***HEATED SEATS***

***CRUISE CONTROL***

 

EQUIPPED WITH SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,HEATED MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, AUX, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONER,TRACTION CONTROL, CD PLAYER, RADIO, AND MANY MORE ADVANCED FEATURES. 

 

 **EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE. 

**FINANCING AVAILABLE.

 

PLEASE CALL IRFAN AT 905 208 5000 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS VEHICLE OR BOOK A APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. THANK YOU 

 

RYDER MOTORS 

 

PHONE 905 208 5000 

 

RYDERMOTORS@GMAIL.COM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire

Ryder Motors Inc.

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

905-208-5000

