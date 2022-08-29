Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Corolla

173,000 KM

Details Description

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Ryder Motors Inc.

905-208-5000

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

905-208-5000

  1. 9227956
  2. 9227956
  3. 9227956
  4. 9227956
  5. 9227956
  6. 9227956
  7. 9227956
  8. 9227956
  9. 9227956
  10. 9227956
  11. 9227956
  12. 9227956
  13. 9227956
  14. 9227956
  15. 9227956
  16. 9227956
  17. 9227956
  18. 9227956
  19. 9227956
  20. 9227956
  21. 9227956
  22. 9227956
  23. 9227956
  24. 9227956
  25. 9227956
  26. 9227956
  27. 9227956
  28. 9227956
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9227956
  • Stock #: 276
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE5DC982371

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 276
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 TOYOTA COROLLA LE, COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED AND VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH NO EXTRA CHARGE. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ryder Motors Inc.

2016 Nissan Pathfind...
 143,000 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Focus TITA...
 112,000 KM
$18,450 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Equin...
 146,500 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Email Ryder Motors Inc.

Ryder Motors Inc.

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

905-208-XXXX

(click to show)

905-208-5000

Quick Links
Directions Inventory