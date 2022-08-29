$11,950+ tax & licensing
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
Ryder Motors Inc.
905-208-5000
2013 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Ryder Motors Inc.
1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
905-208-5000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
173,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9227956
- Stock #: 276
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE5DC982371
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 TOYOTA COROLLA LE, COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED AND VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH NO EXTRA CHARGE.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
