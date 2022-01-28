$12,985+ tax & licensing
$12,985
+ taxes & licensing
Ontario Greenlight Motors
905-278-1300
2013 Toyota Matrix
1 OWNER, LOW KM, SUNROOF, FOG LIGHTS, ALLOYS
Location
1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,985
+ taxes & licensing
87,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8186481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6