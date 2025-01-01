$14,999+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # TR1386
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for Sale
Available at M&L Autos
Location: 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Contact: 905-439-7689
- Model: 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE
- Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Engine: 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, offering a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency
- Mileage: 174,000 KMS
- Condition: Excellent, no accidents, professionally detailed
- Comfort & Convenience:
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Power moonroof for added luxury
- Heated front seats
- 60/40 split rear seats for versatile cargo space
- Technology:
- Touchscreen infotainment system with integrated backup camera
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming
- USB and AUX input for added connectivity
- Safety:
- Toyota’s Star Safety System, including Vehicle Stability Control and Traction Control
- Advanced airbag system for occupant protection
- Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- Exterior:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Roof rails for extra cargo carrying options
- Fog lights for enhanced visibility
- Price: $14,999.00 Certified + HST & Licensing
- Warranty: Extended warranty options are available for added peace of mind.
- Financing: Flexible financing plans are available to suit your needs. Whether you have good, bad, or no credit, we’re here to help you secure your new vehicle.
Have a vehicle to trade? We accept trade-ins and offer competitive value to make your upgrade seamless and affordable.
This 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD is a reliable, spacious, and versatile SUV, perfect for tackling all your adventures or daily drives.
Contact us today at 905-439-7689 to learn more or visit us at 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON to take it for a test drive. Financing and trade-in appraisals can be completed in-store or online for your convenience.
Vehicle Features
