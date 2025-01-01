Menu
<p><strong>2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for Sale</strong><br />Available at <strong>M&L Autos</strong></p><p><strong>Location:</strong> 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2<br /><strong>Contact:</strong> 905-439-7689</p><ul><li><strong>Model:</strong> 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE</li><li><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</li><li><strong>Engine:</strong> 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, offering a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 174,000 KMS</li><li><strong>Condition:</strong> Excellent, no accidents, professionally detailed</li></ul><h3><strong>Features and Highlights:</strong></h3><ul><li><strong>Comfort & Convenience:</strong><ul><li>Dual-zone automatic climate control</li><li>Power moonroof for added luxury</li><li>Heated front seats</li><li>60/40 split rear seats for versatile cargo space</li></ul></li><li><strong>Technology:</strong><ul><li>Touchscreen infotainment system with integrated backup camera</li><li>Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming</li><li>USB and AUX input for added connectivity</li></ul></li><li><strong>Safety:</strong><ul><li>Toyota’s Star Safety System, including Vehicle Stability Control and Traction Control</li><li>Advanced airbag system for occupant protection</li><li>Anti-lock braking system (ABS)</li></ul></li><li><strong>Exterior:</strong><ul><li>17-inch alloy wheels</li><li>Roof rails for extra cargo carrying options</li><li>Fog lights for enhanced visibility</li></ul></li></ul><h3><strong>Pricing, Warranty, and Financing Options:</strong></h3><ul><li><strong>Price:</strong> $14,999.00 Certified + HST & Licensing</li><li><strong>Warranty:</strong>  Extended warranty options are available for added peace of mind.</li><li><strong>Financing:</strong> Flexible financing plans are available to suit your needs. Whether you have good, bad, or no credit, we’re here to help you secure your new vehicle.</li></ul><h3><strong>Trade-In Options:</strong></h3><p>Have a vehicle to trade? We accept trade-ins and offer competitive value to make your upgrade seamless and affordable.</p><p>This 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD is a reliable, spacious, and versatile SUV, perfect for tackling all your adventures or daily drives.</p><p>Contact us today at <strong>905-439-7689</strong> to learn more or visit us at <strong>1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON</strong> to take it for a test drive. Financing and trade-in appraisals can be completed in-store or online for your convenience.</p>

