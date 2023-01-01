Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota RAV4

226,921 KM

Details Features

$13,933

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,933

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

  1. 9539458
  2. 9539458
  3. 9539458
  4. 9539458
  5. 9539458
  6. 9539458
  7. 9539458
  8. 9539458
  9. 9539458
  10. 9539458
  11. 9539458
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,933

+ taxes & licensing

226,921KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9539458
  • Stock #: 17191D
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV4DW019684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17191D
  • Mileage 226,921 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

2013 Toyota RAV4 LE
 226,921 KM
$13,933 + tax & lic
2008 Jeep Commander ...
 222,745 KM
$7,300 + tax & lic
2006 Pontiac Vibe
107,240 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

Call Dealer

905-848-XXXX

(click to show)

905-848-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory