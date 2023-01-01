Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota RAV4

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE | AUTO | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAM | NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE | AUTO | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAM | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

  1. 1680718429
  2. 1680718430
  3. 1680718430
  4. 1680718430
  5. 1680718429
  6. 1680718430
  7. 1680718430
  8. 1680718430
  9. 1680718379
  10. 1680718430
  11. 1680718429
  12. 1680718430
  13. 1680718430
  14. 1680718430
  15. 1680718371
  16. 1680718430
  17. 1680718430
  18. 1680718430
  19. 1680718430
  20. 1680718430
  21. 1680718356
  22. 1680718431
  23. 1680718431
  24. 1680718431
  25. 1680718355
  26. 1680718431
  27. 1680718431
  28. 1680718431
  29. 1680718431
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9803368
  • Stock #: 3035
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV0DW032107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*****SERENA MOTORS*****

2013 TOYOTA RAV4 LE AUTO

$15.995 + taxes & licensing

*KM: 162.000*

*CERTIFIED*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*LOADED* 2.5L FWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION,  POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS,  A/C, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, MP4/USB AUX RADIO,  KEYLESS ENTRY  AND MORE...

 

*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

 

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER  CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

 

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.  

 

NO HIDDEN FEES.

 

WE ARE LOCATED AT 2575 HAINES ROAD, MISSISSAUGA, ON L4Y 1Y7

OFFICE: 905 273 9739

 

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Serena Motors Ltd.

2013 Mazda CX-5 GS |...
 144,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 162,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda CX-7 GS |...
 170,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Serena Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

Call Dealer

905-273-XXXX

(click to show)

905-273-9739

Alternate Numbers
After Hours: 647-992-1287
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory