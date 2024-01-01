$9,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
COMFORTLINE 4CYL LOW KM DEALER SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Victory Motors
1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-452-7777
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,200 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED 2013 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA SEDAN COMFORTLINE, 2.0L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL,FWD, AUTOMATIC WELL MAINTAINED BY VOLKSWAGEN DEALER
READY TO CERTIFY
WELL MAINTAINED BY DEALER UNTIL 79000 KM
ACCIDENT-FREE
SIDE BOTH AIRBAGS, CURTAIN AIRBAGS,
POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS
CRUISE CONTROL
AM/FM/CD
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
TRACTION CONTROL,
CLOTH SEATS
HEATED SEATS
VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!
THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY.
FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.
OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOU'RE INTERESTED.
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8
Vehicle Features
Victory Motors
416-452-7777