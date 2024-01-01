Menu
CERTIFIED 2013 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA SEDAN COMFORTLINE, 2.0L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL,FWD, AUTOMATIC WELL MAINTAINED BY VOLKSWAGEN DEALER 
READY TO CERTIFY
WELL MAINTAINED BY DEALER UNTIL 79000 KM 
ACCIDENT-FREE 
SIDE BOTH AIRBAGS, CURTAIN AIRBAGS,
POWER LOCKS,  POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS
CRUISE CONTROL
AM/FM/CD
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
TRACTION CONTROL, 
CLOTH SEATS
 
HEATED SEATS 
VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU!  
THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY.  
FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.
 OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOURE INTERESTED.
 PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

83,200 KM

$9,999 + tax & licensing

Make it Yours

COMFORTLINE 4CYL LOW KM DEALER SERVICE RECORDS

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-452-7777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
83,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWDK7AJ0DM318678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,200 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED  2013 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA SEDAN COMFORTLINE, 2.0L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL,FWD, AUTOMATIC WELL MAINTAINED BY VOLKSWAGEN DEALER

 READY TO CERTIFY

WELL MAINTAINED BY DEALER UNTIL 79000 KM

ACCIDENT-FREE

SIDE BOTH AIRBAGS, CURTAIN AIRBAGS,

POWER LOCKS,  POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS

CRUISE CONTROL

AM/FM/CD

ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL

TRACTION CONTROL,

CLOTH SEATS

 

HEATED SEATS 

VICTORY MOTORS, CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! 

THE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY. 

FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT TYPE.

 OPTIONAL EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE: PLEASE INQUIRE IF YOU'RE INTERESTED.

 PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Air Conditioned Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
