$9,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-366-0123
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan Trendline+
Location
Car Squad Ltd.
2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9
905-366-0123
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9178240
- Stock #: CS721A
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJ3DM280628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CANDY WHITE
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CS721A
- Mileage 157,452 KM
Vehicle Description
This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline+, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a 6-speed automatic transmission w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode transmission, and generates 6.7 highway/9.3 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 157452 kilometers! Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline+ Options: This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline+ offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: CD Player, MP3 Player. Safety options include Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/aero blades, Child safety rear door locks, Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: buckle switch, Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags, Front/rear side curtain airbags. Visit Us: Find this Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline+ at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9. Cash Purchases subject to $3000 premium*
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.