2013 Volkswagen Jetta

157,452 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Car Squad Ltd.

905-366-0123

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline+

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline+

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

157,452KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9178240
  Stock #: CS721A
  VIN: 3VW2K7AJ3DM280628

  Exterior Colour CANDY WHITE
  Interior Colour Titan Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # CS721A
  Mileage 157,452 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline+, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a 6-speed automatic transmission w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode transmission, and generates 6.7 highway/9.3 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 157452 kilometers! Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline+ Options: This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline+ offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: CD Player, MP3 Player. Safety options include Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/aero blades, Child safety rear door locks, Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: buckle switch, Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags, Front/rear side curtain airbags. Visit Us: Find this Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline+ at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9. Cash Purchases subject to $3000 premium*

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Child safety rear door locks
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Collapsible steering column
Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Single-note horn
Engine braking assist (EBA)
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Front Side Air Bag
Crash-optimized front end
Hill hold assist (HHA)
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: buckle switch
Fluorescent trunk escape switch
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Visor vanity mirrors
Lockable glove box
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Electric rear window defroster
(2) aux pwr outlets
Front/rear door armrests
Height-adjustable/telescopic theft-deterrent steering column
Cruise control w/active display
Anti-theft vehicle alarm pre-wiring
Chrome air vent surround trim
(2) front/(2) rear silicone damped-return assist handles
Front door storage pockets -inc: bottle holders
Front lockable head restraints
Mid-centre console w/storage
Trunk lid grip
Adjustable front centre armrest w/storage
Air conditioning -inc: adjustable front air vents
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
DUAL EXHAUST
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front-wheel drive
Hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering
2.0L SOHC SMPI 8-valve I4 engine
Electronic locking differential
Pwr front vented/solid rear disc brakes
Soft shell battery box
6-speed automatic transmission w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Diversity antenna
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Heated washer nozzles
Black front grille
195/65HR15 all-season tires
Black manual mirrors
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/aero blades
Black window trim
15" x 6" steel wheels -inc: full wheel covers
195/65R15 full-size spare tire -inc: steel wheel
Dual-reflector halogen headlights w/polycarbonate lenses -inc: headlights-on warning tone
Tinted green glass w/acoustic dampening
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Covers
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractors for all seating positions -inc: front height adjusters front pretensioners front load limiters belt reminder
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake-pressure distribution (EBD) hydraulic brake assistant (HBA)
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: centre armrest cupholders pass-through height-adjustable head restraints
Automatic intelligent crash response system -inc: door unlock battery terminal disconnect fuel supply shutoff warning hazard activation high-pwr system deactivation
Black trim accents -inc: dashboard door inserts
Front centre console -inc: dual cupholders storage
Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment -inc: loading edge protector trunk hinge cover
Illuminated instrumentation -inc: speedometer tachometer odometer trip odometer coolant temp fuel gauge gear indicator exterior temp warning lights digital clock brake wear low wiper fluid fuel cap seal
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs telescopic shock absorbers
Independent track-correcting torsion beam rear suspension -inc: coil springs telescopic gas shock absorbers
Lighting -inc: ambient lighting cargo light front/rear reading lights w/time delay
Pwr windows -inc: pinch protection window lockout control for driver 1-touch auto-up/down

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

