2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>KOMFORTMOTOR.COM</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>John Taraboulsi</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>Mississauga, ON</span></p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>*158,000KM*</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>Clean Title & CARFAX Available</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>$11,889+HST/LICENSING</span></p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>*2 SETS OF TIRES*</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2013 VOLKSWAGEN CC 2.0L</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>*DEALER MAINTAINED*</span></p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;><br></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>✅️New Brakes</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>✅️New Tires</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>✅️New Air Filters</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>✅️New Oil Lube & Filter</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>✅️6 Mo/6000km/$1000 per claim Powertrain Warranty</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>*ABOVE INCLUDED FOR CERTIFICATION FOR $999+hst </span><span style=font-size: 24px;>ONLY IF NEEDED</span><span style=font-size: 24px;> UPON INSPECTION</span><span style=font-size: 18pt;>*</span></p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>Optional Add-Ons:</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>•Rustproof Available for $199+hst</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>•Full Exterior Detailing & Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>•2Yr+Unltd KM+$1000 per claim POWERTRAIN WARRANTY for $999+hst</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>•6/Mo+10 000km/$1500 per claim COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY for $999+hst</span></p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>•Anti-theft Etching for $199+hst </span></p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>OMVIC DISCLAIMER:When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:“Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999.”</span></p>

2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

Sportline

Watch This Vehicle
12214623

2013 Volkswagen Passat CC

Sportline

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

  1. 1740425504
  2. 1740425504
  3. 1740425504
  4. 1740425504
  5. 1740425504
  6. 1740425504
  7. 1740425504
  8. 1740425504
  9. 1740425504
  10. 1740425504
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$11,889

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVWBN7AN4DE534379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KOMFORTMOTOR.COM


 


(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣


 


John Taraboulsi


 


1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5


 


Mississauga, ON


 


 


 


*158,000KM*


 


Clean Title & CARFAX Available


 


$11,889+HST/LICENSING


 


 


 


*2 SETS OF TIRES*


 


2013 VOLKSWAGEN CC 2.0L


 


*DEALER MAINTAINED*



✅️New Brakes


 


✅️New Tires


 


✅️New Air Filters


 


✅️New Oil Lube & Filter


 


✅️6 Mo/6000km/$1000 per claim Powertrain Warranty


 


*ABOVE INCLUDED FOR CERTIFICATION FOR $999+hst ONLY IF NEEDED UPON INSPECTION*


 


 


 


Optional Add-Ons:


 


•Rustproof Available for $199+hst


 


•Full Exterior Detailing & Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst


 


•2Yr+Unltd KM+$1000 per claim POWERTRAIN WARRANTY for $999+hst


 


•6/Mo+10 000km/$1500 per claim COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY for $999+hst


 


•Anti-theft Etching for $199+hst 


 


 


 


OMVIC DISCLAIMER:When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:“Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999.”

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Komfort Motors

Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE 225,000 KM SOLD
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 209,000 KM SOLD
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Nissan Rogue SV 145,000 KM $12,889 + tax & lic

Email Komfort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-685-XXXX

(click to show)

647-685-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,889

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Passat CC