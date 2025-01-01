Menu
<p><strong>🚗 2013 VW Tiguan - Wild Cherry Red - $9,888 + HST 🚗</strong></p><p>Discover Style and Power! Visit Mississauga Auto Group and take a closer look at this stunning Wild Cherry Red Tiguan. Ready to conquer any road with its All-Wheel Drive and a robust 165,000 km mileage, this SUV is perfectly suited for both urban escapades and country adventures.</p><p> </p><p>🔥<strong> Backup Sensors: Park with ease</strong></p><p><strong>🔥 Extended Warranty Options: Drive worry-free</strong></p><p><strong>🔥 Flexible Financing: Solutions to fit your budget</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>Get this Tiguan Certified for only $699!</strong></p><p> </p><p>Eye-catching Wild Cherry Red</p><p>All-Wheel Drive for superior control</p><p>Impeccably maintained and lady-driven</p><p> </p><p>📍 Come See Us:</p><p><strong><span style=font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif;>Mississauga Auto Group – Honest, Reliable, and Serving the Community for Over 10 Years! </span></strong><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; /><strong><span style=font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif;>Visit Us Today: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, ON </span></strong><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; /><strong><span style=font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif;>Call Us: 905.808.1198</span></strong></p><p><strong>Turn heads with every turn. Your new Tiguan awaits!</strong></p>

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

4dr Auto Highline 4Motion

12339417

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

4dr Auto Highline 4Motion

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGJV7AX0DW008009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan