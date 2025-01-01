2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

$8,888+ tax & licensing
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 2013 VW Tiguan - Wild Cherry Red - $9,888 + HST 🚗
Discover Style and Power! Visit Mississauga Auto Group and take a closer look at this stunning Wild Cherry Red Tiguan. Ready to conquer any road with its All-Wheel Drive and a robust 165,000 km mileage, this SUV is perfectly suited for both urban escapades and country adventures.
🔥 Backup Sensors: Park with ease
🔥 Extended Warranty Options: Drive worry-free
🔥 Flexible Financing: Solutions to fit your budget
Get this Tiguan Certified for only $699!
Eye-catching Wild Cherry Red
All-Wheel Drive for superior control
Impeccably maintained and lady-driven
📍 Come See Us:
Mississauga Auto Group – Honest, Reliable, and Serving the Community for Over 10 Years!
Visit Us Today: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, ON
Call Us: 905.808.1198
Turn heads with every turn. Your new Tiguan awaits!
Vehicle Features
