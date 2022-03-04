Menu
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

154,052 KM

$14,998

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Highline R-Line 4Motion AWD Leather/Navigation/Sunroof

Highline R-Line 4Motion AWD Leather/Navigation/Sunroof

Location

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

+ taxes & licensing

154,052KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8577239
  • Stock #: 6535
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX9DW031582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,052 KM

Vehicle Description

*905-290-1319* TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU  Top of the line model, HIGHLINE/R-LINE/AWD/4Motion Automatic, Navigation, Leather Seats, Push Start,
Panoramic Sunroof, Fog Lights, Backup Camera, Bluetooth with Bluetooth
Audio, Alloys, All Power Options, Air conditioning Power Lock Power
Windows, and more. *CARFAX, VERIFIED
Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down
financing available. OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech
Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of
quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer
with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our
vehicles. No payments for 6 months interest accrues during this period,
terms up to 84 months are OAC. 0% financing amount exactly $10,000 for
12 months OAC at $833/month. All promotional items, such as the portable
gps are subject to product availability and are available on advertised
pricing only. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package
which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new
synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and
plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components),
exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior
hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odour removal
treatment),  Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30
days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your
vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO
CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS
NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED
AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER
CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS:
2014 2016 2015 2017 VW Passat VW Atlas Honda CR-V CRV Toyota Rav4 Nissan
Rogue Sportline Highline Jetta VW Golf Mazda CX-5. Special
sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved
credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Power Steering
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

