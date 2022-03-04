2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

$14,998 + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 0 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8577239

8577239 Stock #: 6535

6535 VIN: WVGJV7AX9DW031582

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6535

Mileage 154,052 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Push Button Start Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD SPORT PACKAGE Xenon Lights Automatic lights Fully loaded Heated Side Mirrors Automatic Windshield Wipers Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Premium Audio Package TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Premium Interior Trim Level Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

