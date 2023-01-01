2013 Volkswagen Touareg

$13,650 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front/rear floor mats cupholders Illuminated lockable glove box Front seatback pockets Outside temp indicator Leather-wrapped shift knob Fully reclining heated front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests Covered illuminated visor vanity mirrors Front/rear door storage pockets Audible/visible anti-theft vehicle alarm Immobilizer IV theft-deterrent system Dual front/rear reading lights Remote fuel door/hatch releases Chrome instrument application Height-adjustable telescopic steering column (2) front/(2) rear silicone damped passenger assist handles Storage unit located on top of centre console Automatic pwr door locks w/selective unlocking at driver door Front/rear air vents Climatronic dual-zone electronic climate control Exterior Rear Spoiler CHROME DOOR HANDLES Privacy Glass Spare Tire Body-colour door handles Chrome front grille Rear intermittent wiper Silver roof rails Heated washer nozzles Body-colour bumpers w/black lower section Front foglamps Chrome window surrounds Rain sensing aero windshield wipers w/automatic speed control Safety Rearview Camera Child safety rear door locks Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags Collapsible steering column Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Child seat lower & upper tether anchors (LATCH) Driver & front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS) Front seat belt load limiters Front/rear side curtain protection 3-point front/rear seat belts w/emergency locking retractors for all seating positions Rollover sensor system Mechanical Engine braking assist Electromechanical pwr rack & pinion steering Independent double wishbone front suspension Pwr 4-wheel vented disc brakes Independent 4-link rear suspension Centre locking differential Dual steel exhaust pipes 6-speed automatic transmission w/tiptronic 4MOTION all-wheel drive Hill climb/descent assist Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity Sirius Satellite Radio W/limited Complimentary Subscription Roof-mounted diversity antenna Roof-mounted 'fin-type' satellite radio antenna Additional Features door handles pinch protection (2) rear loading edge protection Foldable rear centre armrest w/storage compartment 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/off-road function Seat belt height adjusters above centre console pretensioners for front/rear outboard seats 3.6L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine trip length current fuel consumption average trip fuel consumption cargo pass-through avg trip speed miles to empty key-operated open/close 60GB hard drive w/music storage sport mode & OD Multi-function trip computer -inc: trip time Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch auto up/down RNS 850 navigation system -inc: touchscreen interface Interior lighting -inc: foot wells Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment -inc: light (3) front

