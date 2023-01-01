Menu
2013 Volkswagen Touareg

198,000 KM

$13,650

+ tax & licensing
$13,650

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2013 Volkswagen Touareg

2013 Volkswagen Touareg

4WD 4dr V6 Comfortline Limited Edition | GPS Navi | Back-Up Cam | Panoramic Sun-Roof

2013 Volkswagen Touareg

4WD 4dr V6 Comfortline Limited Edition | GPS Navi | Back-Up Cam | Panoramic Sun-Roof

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

$13,650

+ taxes & licensing

198,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10352787
  Stock #: 008929
  VIN: WVGEF9BP3DD008929

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 VOLKSWAGEN TOUREG COMFORTLINE LIMITED EDITION, 4 WHEEL DRIVE (4WD), ONLY 198K!!! FULLY-LOADED! AUTOMATIC, GPS NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, PANORAMIC SUN-ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, POWER TRUNK, HEATED SEATS, SAT. XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, RADIO, AUX, USB, A/C, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ALLOY RIMS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! ONTARIO VEHICLE, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 647-740-9312

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front/rear floor mats
cupholders
Illuminated lockable glove box
Front seatback pockets
Outside temp indicator
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Fully reclining heated front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests
Covered illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Front/rear door storage pockets
Audible/visible anti-theft vehicle alarm
Immobilizer IV theft-deterrent system
Dual front/rear reading lights
Remote fuel door/hatch releases
Chrome instrument application
Height-adjustable telescopic steering column
(2) front/(2) rear silicone damped passenger assist handles
Storage unit located on top of centre console
Automatic pwr door locks w/selective unlocking at driver door
Front/rear air vents
Climatronic dual-zone electronic climate control

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Privacy Glass
Spare Tire
Body-colour door handles
Chrome front grille
Rear intermittent wiper
Silver roof rails
Heated washer nozzles
Body-colour bumpers w/black lower section
Front foglamps
Chrome window surrounds
Rain sensing aero windshield wipers w/automatic speed control

Safety

Rearview Camera
Child safety rear door locks
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Collapsible steering column
Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Child seat lower & upper tether anchors (LATCH)
Driver & front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system
Tire pressure monitor system (TPMS)
Front seat belt load limiters
Front/rear side curtain protection
3-point front/rear seat belts w/emergency locking retractors for all seating positions
Rollover sensor system

Mechanical

Engine braking assist
Electromechanical pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent double wishbone front suspension
Pwr 4-wheel vented disc brakes
Independent 4-link rear suspension
Centre locking differential
Dual steel exhaust pipes
6-speed automatic transmission w/tiptronic
4MOTION all-wheel drive
Hill climb/descent assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Sirius Satellite Radio W/limited Complimentary Subscription
Roof-mounted diversity antenna
Roof-mounted 'fin-type' satellite radio antenna

Additional Features

door handles
pinch protection
(2) rear
loading edge protection
Foldable rear centre armrest w/storage compartment
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/off-road function
Seat belt height adjusters
above centre console
pretensioners for front/rear outboard seats
3.6L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
trip length
current fuel consumption
average trip fuel consumption
cargo pass-through
avg trip speed
miles to empty
key-operated open/close
60GB hard drive w/music storage
sport mode & OD
Multi-function trip computer -inc: trip time
Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch auto up/down
RNS 850 navigation system -inc: touchscreen interface
Interior lighting -inc: foot wells
Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment -inc: light
(3) front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

