2013 Volkswagen Touareg
4WD 4dr V6 Comfortline Limited Edition | GPS Navi | Back-Up Cam | Panoramic Sun-Roof
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
- Listing ID: 10352787
- Stock #: 008929
- VIN: WVGEF9BP3DD008929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 VOLKSWAGEN TOUREG COMFORTLINE LIMITED EDITION, 4 WHEEL DRIVE (4WD), ONLY 198K!!! FULLY-LOADED! AUTOMATIC, GPS NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, PANORAMIC SUN-ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, POWER TRUNK, HEATED SEATS, SAT. XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, RADIO, AUX, USB, A/C, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ALLOY RIMS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! ONTARIO VEHICLE, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
